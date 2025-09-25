Singapore's Controversial Execution Highlights Death Penalty Debate

A Malaysian man faced the gallows in Singapore on Thursday amid worldwide calls to end the death penalty. Datchinamurthy Kataiah's execution marks the 11th execution in the city-state this year, reigniting debates over harsh drug laws.

After a brief and unexplained postponement, Datchinamurthy was executed for attempting to traffic 45 grams of heroin. He had been granted a last-minute reprieve in 2022 while pending legal challenges, which were eventually dismissed.

Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau emphasized the gravity of such offenses, citing societal harm. Despite protests and international pleas, the government defends the death penalty as crucial for public safety and deterrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)