KDA Calls for Justice and Dialogue in Ladakh

The Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has called for an unbiased investigation into the recent disturbances between protesters and police in Leh, Ladakh. The KDA criticized the Union Territory administration's harsh tactics and urged the cessation of harassment against protestors.

Co-chairman Asgar Ali Karbalai emphasized the peaceful nature of their five-year-long statehood movement, which includes demands for separate public service commissions and legislative seats. He condemned the administration's excessive force and lack of response to their calls for dialogue.

KDA leaders, including MP Hanifa Jan and Sajjad Kargili, stood firm in their defense of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, accused of inciting violence. They insisted on fair investigations and the return to dialogue to address regional grievances.

