Sikh Grandmother's Deportation Sparks Outcry in California

A 73-year-old undocumented Sikh woman, Harjit Kaur, who lived in the US for more than three decades, has been deported to India by immigration authorities in California. Her removal without notification triggered protests from her family and community members, citing concerns about her health and well-being.

Kaur was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a routine check in California. Her advocate, Deepak Ahluwalia, revealed that Kaur was transported from a detention center in Bakersfield to Los Angeles, then flown to Georgia and subsequently New Delhi, all without the chance to bid farewell to her relatives.

Community protests erupted in California demanding her release, especially given her health issues, which include knee pain and anxiety. Kaur's family advocated for a brief release for goodbye, but ICE proceeded with deportation, further inflaming community tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)