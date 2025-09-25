Tragedy in Marathwada: Farmer's Desperate Act Highlights Caste Certificate Delay

A 55-year-old farmer in Maharashtra's Beed district tragically took his own life following a delay in obtaining a Kunbi-Maratha caste validity certificate for his son. This certificate was essential for his son's admission into a BSc agriculture course, according to local police officials.

Sahadev Rasal, a resident of Manjarsumba, experienced severe financial strain despite using his own money and borrowing from relatives to pay the necessary fees for the certificate. His situation was exacerbated by the recent heavy rains that destroyed his standing crop.

The incident highlights the ongoing demand by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for all Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis, allowing them to benefit from OBC category reservations. The delay in granting these certificates remains a significant issue within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)