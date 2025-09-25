Left Menu

Tragedy in Marathwada: Farmer's Desperate Act Highlights Caste Certificate Delay

A farmer in Maharashtra's Beed district ended his life due to delays in issuing a Kunbi-Maratha caste certificate, crucial for his son's education. Sahadev Rasal faced crop loss from heavy rains and struggled financially to secure the certificate. The incident underscores ongoing issues with caste validity processes.

Updated: 25-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old farmer in Maharashtra's Beed district tragically took his own life following a delay in obtaining a Kunbi-Maratha caste validity certificate for his son. This certificate was essential for his son's admission into a BSc agriculture course, according to local police officials.

Sahadev Rasal, a resident of Manjarsumba, experienced severe financial strain despite using his own money and borrowing from relatives to pay the necessary fees for the certificate. His situation was exacerbated by the recent heavy rains that destroyed his standing crop.

The incident highlights the ongoing demand by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange for all Marathas to be recognized as Kunbis, allowing them to benefit from OBC category reservations. The delay in granting these certificates remains a significant issue within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

