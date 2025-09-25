Man Charged in Vigilante Justice Case in Fremont

An Indian-origin man, Varun Suresh, has been charged with murdering a 71-year-old sex offender in Fremont, California. Media reports indicate the 29-year-old pursued and fatally stabbed the victim, identified as David Brimmer, last week. The incident occurred on the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle.

Court documents reveal Suresh's partial motive, with claims he targeted sex offenders due to their offenses against children. Suresh stated he believed such offenders were deserving of severe punishment, CBS News and Fox KTVU reported. Additional charges include burglary and causing significant harm while armed.

Fremont police stated Brimmer was specifically targeted based on age and past offenses. Despite not knowing Brimmer personally, Suresh discovered his information on the California Megan's Law Website, leading to the tragic confrontation. Officers found Brimmer unresponsive and declared dead on the scene with multiple stab wounds.

