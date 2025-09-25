Left Menu

Man Charged in Vigilante Justice Case in Fremont

Varun Suresh, an Indian-origin man, is charged with murdering a 71-year-old sex offender in Fremont, California. Suresh allegedly targeted and killed the victim, David Brimmer, after finding his information online. Charged with murder, armed assault, and burglary, Suresh claims sex offenders 'deserve to die.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Indian-origin man, Varun Suresh, has been charged with murdering a 71-year-old sex offender in Fremont, California. Media reports indicate the 29-year-old pursued and fatally stabbed the victim, identified as David Brimmer, last week. The incident occurred on the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle.

Court documents reveal Suresh's partial motive, with claims he targeted sex offenders due to their offenses against children. Suresh stated he believed such offenders were deserving of severe punishment, CBS News and Fox KTVU reported. Additional charges include burglary and causing significant harm while armed.

Fremont police stated Brimmer was specifically targeted based on age and past offenses. Despite not knowing Brimmer personally, Suresh discovered his information on the California Megan's Law Website, leading to the tragic confrontation. Officers found Brimmer unresponsive and declared dead on the scene with multiple stab wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

