Tragic Double Murder Shocks Moranwali

Santokh Singh, a 60-year-old NRI, and Manjit Kaur, his house caretaker, were found murdered with injury marks from sharp weapons in Moranwali. The incident was discovered by Sohan Singh, Manjit's brother, leading to an ongoing police investigation spearheaded by the Hoshiarpur Superintendent of Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:35 IST
Santokh Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old NRI, Santokh Singh, and his caretaker, Manjit Kaur, were discovered dead with injuries from sharp-edged weapons in Moranwali on Thursday morning. The local police suspect foul play and have initiated a murder investigation.

The incident was reported after Manjit's brother, Sohan Singh, attempted to visit her but found the house locked and her phone unanswered. Upon climbing the wall and looking through a window, he found the bodies.

Authorities have registered a case and a forensic team is assessing the scene. Police are following leads from the family, with Superintendent Mukesh Kumar expressing confidence in apprehending the suspects soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

