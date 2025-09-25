Mahmoud Abbas Advocates for Broader Regional Peace
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed readiness to collaborate with international leaders to initiate a Gaza peace plan. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, he emphasized the plan's potential to establish a just peace and foster regional cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:40 IST
In a recorded address to the U.N. General Assembly, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas conveyed his willingness to engage with global leaders on a peace initiative for Gaza.
Abbas emphasized the role of Saudi Arabia, France, the United Nations, and the United States, under President Donald Trump's leadership, in implementing the peace plan.
He underscored the plan's capacity to facilitate a just peace and promote wider regional cooperation across the Middle East, marking a hopeful step toward resolving longstanding conflicts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike: Minimal Impact on Indian IT Giants
Trump and Erdogan: A New Chapter in U.S.-Turkey Relations?
Diksha Dagar: Redemption at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France
NATO Stands Firm on Airspace Defense: Rutte Backs Trump's Stance
Diplomatic Chess: Trump and Erdogan Tackle Long-Standing Disputes