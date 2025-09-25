Mahmoud Abbas Advocates for Broader Regional Peace

In a recorded address to the U.N. General Assembly, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas conveyed his willingness to engage with global leaders on a peace initiative for Gaza.

Abbas emphasized the role of Saudi Arabia, France, the United Nations, and the United States, under President Donald Trump's leadership, in implementing the peace plan.

He underscored the plan's capacity to facilitate a just peace and promote wider regional cooperation across the Middle East, marking a hopeful step toward resolving longstanding conflicts.

