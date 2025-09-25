Left Menu

Mahmoud Abbas Advocates for Broader Regional Peace

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed readiness to collaborate with international leaders to initiate a Gaza peace plan. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, he emphasized the plan's potential to establish a just peace and foster regional cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:40 IST
Mahmoud Abbas Advocates for Broader Regional Peace

In a recorded address to the U.N. General Assembly, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas conveyed his willingness to engage with global leaders on a peace initiative for Gaza.

Abbas emphasized the role of Saudi Arabia, France, the United Nations, and the United States, under President Donald Trump's leadership, in implementing the peace plan.

He underscored the plan's capacity to facilitate a just peace and promote wider regional cooperation across the Middle East, marking a hopeful step toward resolving longstanding conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

Sri Lanka Batters Brace for India's Spin Challenge Ahead of Asia Cup Game

 United Arab Emirates
3
FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

FCRA License Revoked: Controversy Surrounds SECMOL

 India
4
Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

Liverpool Starlet Rio Ngumoha Signs Landmark Professional Contract

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025