Deported Without Farewell: The Struggle of Harjit Kaur

Harjit Kaur, a 73-year-old undocumented Sikh woman, experienced a traumatic deportation from the United States to India after living over three decades in California. She was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in California, sparking protests among family and community members.

Initially asked to visit ICE's San Francisco office for paperwork, Kaur, who was notably frail due to previous knee replacement surgeries and other health issues, was soon transferred to a detention center in Bakersfield. Despite petitions from her family for a final farewell, Kaur was swiftly moved to Los Angeles and then to Georgia without prior notification or consent.

Held in inadequate conditions without basic amenities, including a bed or shower, Kaur's situation raised significant health concerns. Protests in California emphasized her community's support, demanding her release and highlighting her long-standing compliance with ICE requirements, despite her asylum denial in 2012.

