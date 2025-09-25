Left Menu

Election Commission Overhauls Postal Ballot Counting to Prevent Manipulation

The Election Commission has refined the postal ballot counting process for transparency in Lok Sabha and assembly elections, first applying changes in Bihar. To prevent potential manipulation, EVM counting will begin only after postal ballots are counted. This adjustment addresses concerns due to increased postal ballots from initiatives for seniors and disabled voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:55 IST
Election Commission Overhauls Postal Ballot Counting to Prevent Manipulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has instituted a reform in the counting process for postal ballots, aiming to enhance transparency and reduce manipulation risks in Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

This new procedure will debut in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, modifying the previous schedule where EVM counting could outpace postal ballot counting.

This change follows increased postal ballot numbers driven by home voting initiatives for elderly and disabled citizens, a factor that has previously raised scrutiny during narrow electoral margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Flare: Cricket Row Escalates Amid Political Jabs and Provocative Gestures

Tensions Flare: Cricket Row Escalates Amid Political Jabs and Provocative Ge...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

Telecom Innovations and Challenges Addressed Ahead of India Mobile Congress

 India
3
Ukraine Soars in Drone Industry: Zelenskiy Eyes Global Tech Partnerships

Ukraine Soars in Drone Industry: Zelenskiy Eyes Global Tech Partnerships

 Global
4
Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

Congress Ignites Grassroots Surge with New Observers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025