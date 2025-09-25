Election Commission Overhauls Postal Ballot Counting to Prevent Manipulation

The Election Commission has instituted a reform in the counting process for postal ballots, aiming to enhance transparency and reduce manipulation risks in Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

This new procedure will debut in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, modifying the previous schedule where EVM counting could outpace postal ballot counting.

This change follows increased postal ballot numbers driven by home voting initiatives for elderly and disabled citizens, a factor that has previously raised scrutiny during narrow electoral margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)