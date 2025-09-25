Left Menu

Drone Intrusions: Denmark's Airspace on Edge Amid High Tensions

Denmark has witnessed a series of drone incursions, affecting airports and military sites, seen as potential hybrid attacks. The incidents align with a pattern observed by European officials, heightening tension between Russia, NATO, and Denmark, prompting discussions about invoking NATO's Article 4.

Denmark has faced another wave of drone incursions, leading to temporary closures of two major airports and disruptions at military installations. Authorities describe these actions as hybrid attacks designed to sow fear. While the perpetrators have not been identified, these incidents are part of a wider European pattern attributed to Russian interference.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has engaged in talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte regarding collaborative security measures. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized the need for effective deterrence by NATO, which has warned Russia of potential military retaliation.

Though Denmark has yet to invoke NATO's Article 4 for security concerns, the situation echoes actions taken by Poland and Estonia following similar provocations. The incursions have highlighted vulnerabilities in European airspace and Denmark's defense readiness, prompting criticism of the government's management of defense resources.

