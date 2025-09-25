Israel Partially Reopens Allenby Crossing Amid Tensions

In a strategic decision following recent escalations, Israel is set to reopen the Allenby Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, but solely for passenger traffic. The crossing has been a critical link for West Bank Palestinians traveling abroad, as indicated by the Israeli Airports Authority this Thursday.

The closure of the gateway, initially known as the Karama Crossing, came last Friday after a violent incident involving a humanitarian truck driver from Jordan, resulting in the loss of two Israeli soldiers. Subsequent to a brief reopening on Monday, the crossing faced another indefinite closure. The current reopening partially alleviates the previous restrictions imposed under political directives, as commercial goods and aid trucks for Gaza remain prohibited.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has communicated plans to engage with international leaders following several countries' recognition of a Palestinian state. This diplomatic maneuvering underscores the ongoing tensions with right-wing members of his coalition, who have advocated for strong measures, including potential annexation of the West Bank.

