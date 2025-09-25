Tragedy Under Torrential Skies: Electrocution Deaths in Kolkata Spur Legal Action
The Calcutta High Court has ordered the West Bengal government, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), and power utility CESC to file separate reports regarding the deaths of 11 people in Kolkata due to heavy rains, including nine from electrocution. A petition seeks compensation and improved drainage measures.
The Calcutta High Court has issued a directive to the West Bengal government, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, and private power utility CESC. They must submit individual reports concerning the deaths of 11 citizens during severe rainfall, nine of whom were electrocuted.
The court was approached by a petitioner, represented by lawyer Shamim Ahmed, seeking compensation for the victims. The petition also calls for measures by CESC to prevent such incidents and enhancements to the city's drainage infrastructure.
Led by Acting Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, the bench demanded the reports by early November. After receiving them, the court will resume hearings to address the issue of safety following a historic rainfall that left Kolkata and neighboring districts at a standstill.
