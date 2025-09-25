Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Pledges Land for Flood Victims in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced the allocation of five marlas of land for flood-affected families rendered homeless. During his visit to the affected regions, Abdullah assured rapid relief and rehabilitation measures, emphasising government support and solidarity with the victims of recent natural disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:31 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has vowed to provide five marlas of land to each family left homeless by the recent floods. His announcement came during his visit to Duggain village in Billawar tehsil, severely impacted by the natural disaster.

Abdullah, accompanied by local MLAs during his aerial survey, promised the public swift relief and rehabilitation measures, emphasising the government's commitment to addressing the destruction caused by incessant rains and subsequent floods across the region.

The Chief Minister highlighted the massive infrastructure damage and assured that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is seeking a robust relief package from the Central Government to aid in comprehensive restoration efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

