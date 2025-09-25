Left Menu

Maharashtra Farmers Seek Relief After Devastating Floods

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the Union home minister for aid due to severe rains and flood damages affecting Marathwada's agriculture. A memorandum highlighting Rs 2,215 crore in damages requested additional National Disaster Relief Fund support to assist the affected 50 lakh hectare farmland and communities.

Updated: 25-09-2025 22:35 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, alongside deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, presented a plea to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for financial aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund. The relief request centers on damages caused by torrential rains and floods in the state's Marathwada region.

The memorandum details the devastation sustained in 31 districts, with Rs 2,215 crore already allocated from the State Disaster Relief Fund. The relentless downpour has ravaged 50 lakh hectares of farmland, prompting a call for additional aid to rehabilitate the agricultural sector.

Since September 20, Marathwada has suffered massive losses due to heavy rains and overflowing rivers, leading to the destruction of over 30,000 hectares of crops and the loss of 86 lives. The districts worst affected include Nanded, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Hingoli, and Beed.

