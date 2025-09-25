Tragedy Strikes: School Shooting Leaves Two Dead in Ceará

Two teenagers have tragically died, and three more were wounded in a school shooting in Ceará, Brazil, on Thursday. Police report that unidentified individuals fired into the school grounds from outside, targeting students in the parking area.

The attack has left local communities shaken, and authorities are now actively searching for the perpetrators. The discovery of drugs and packaging materials at the scene adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Investigations are ongoing to determine any possible connections.

Ceará Governor Elmano de Freitas condemned the act, describing it as 'the most serious and intolerable event,' as the state grapples with one of the highest violence rates in Brazil. The incident echoes a previous school shooting in Sobral last year, highlighting urgent security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)