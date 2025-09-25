Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: School Shooting Leaves Two Dead in Ceará

Two teenagers were killed and three others injured in a school shooting in Ceará, Brazil. The attackers remain unknown, and a search is underway. Drugs and packaging materials were found at the scene, adding complexity. Gov. Elmano de Freitas has called the incident intolerable, vowing action amid rising violence rates in the region.

Updated: 25-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 22:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: School Shooting Leaves Two Dead in Ceará
Two teenagers have tragically died, and three more were wounded in a school shooting in Ceará, Brazil, on Thursday. Police report that unidentified individuals fired into the school grounds from outside, targeting students in the parking area.

The attack has left local communities shaken, and authorities are now actively searching for the perpetrators. The discovery of drugs and packaging materials at the scene adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Investigations are ongoing to determine any possible connections.

Ceará Governor Elmano de Freitas condemned the act, describing it as 'the most serious and intolerable event,' as the state grapples with one of the highest violence rates in Brazil. The incident echoes a previous school shooting in Sobral last year, highlighting urgent security concerns.

