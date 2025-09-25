Left Menu

Karnataka High Court Upholds Caste Survey Amidst Privacy Concerns

The Karnataka High Court allowed the ongoing socio-economic and educational survey, known as the caste survey, to continue but ordered confidentiality of data and voluntary participation. The court rejected petitions challenging the survey's legality, emphasizing the need for privacy and non-coercion in data collection.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday upheld the state's controversial socio-economic and educational survey, often referred to as the caste survey. The court directed the State Backward Classes Commission to ensure that all data collected remains confidential and reaffirmed that participation in the survey is entirely voluntary.

In the interim order, Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi emphasized that the ongoing data collection would not be halted. However, they declared that under no circumstances should the information be disclosed. The court instructed the commission to notify citizens about the voluntary nature of participation, stressing that enumerators must clarify at the outset that individuals are not obligated to provide any information.

The petitions challenging the survey argued it was effectively a clandestine census that encroached on privacy rights. In response, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty defended the survey by assuring the court of sufficient safeguards and offered to submit additional affidavits. Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ravi Varma Kumar represented the state and the commission, respectively. Subsequent hearings were slated for December 2, with more written submissions expected.

