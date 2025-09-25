Tragic Incident in Nashik: Mother and Daughter Jump into Well
A woman named Sonal Sanap jumped into a well along with her two-year-old daughter in Sinnar taluka, Nashik. The tragic event occurred at 10:30pm on Wednesday. The couple frequently argued, leading to the detention of Sonal's husband Sagar, his brother, and his mother. Investigations are ongoing.
In a heartbreaking incident in Sinnar taluka, Nashik district, a woman and her young daughter perished after jumping into a well, law enforcement officials reported on Thursday.
The tragic event unfolded at approximately 10:30pm on Wednesday in the village of Naygaon, according to authorities from the Sinnar MIDC police station.
Sonal Sanap, aged 30, along with her two-year-old daughter, leapt into the well, resulting in their deaths. The bodies have been recovered, and police have detained Sanap's husband, Sagar, his brother, and mother amid allegations of frequent domestic quarrels. Further investigation is underway.
