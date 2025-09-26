Courtroom Chaos: Prisoners Attack Policeman in Thane

In a shocking incident on Thursday, four prisoners viciously assaulted a policeman on the premises of a court in Thane district, Maharashtra, leaving him injured. The altercation occurred at Kalyan while the detainees were being escorted to Aadharwadi jail.

The scuffle reportedly erupted over seating arrangements, leading to a violent confrontation. The attackers have been identified as Akash Valmiki, Ganesh alias Shalu Marothia, Yoginder alias Bholu Dharamveer Marothia, and Vivek Shankar Yadav.

Authorities have promptly registered a case against these individuals, underscoring the tense atmosphere within the judicial system and raising concerns about courtroom security.