Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Bareilly Over 'I Love Mohammad' Protest Call

Authorities in Bareilly organized a flag march in response to cleric Tauqeer Raza's protest call over 'I Love Mohammad' posters. The march aimed to emphasize the maintenance of peace amidst rising tensions due to the controversy spanning multiple districts sparked by objections from right-wing groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:24 IST
Tensions Escalate in Bareilly Over 'I Love Mohammad' Protest Call
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bareilly witnessed a flag march led by authorities on Thursday following a protest announcement by cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza. The cleric plans a sit-in at Islamia Ground over 'I Love Mohammad' posters.

The march, spearheaded by District Magistrate Avinash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya, involved police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and paramilitary forces. Officials emphasized the exercise aimed to assert that disturbances to peace wouldn't be tolerated.

The protest emerges from a broader controversy that initiated in Kanpur, where 'I Love Mohammad' signs during a Barawafat procession led to objections from right-wing Hindu groups, spreading unrest across several regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025