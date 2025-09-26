Tensions Escalate in Bareilly Over 'I Love Mohammad' Protest Call

Bareilly witnessed a flag march led by authorities on Thursday following a protest announcement by cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza. The cleric plans a sit-in at Islamia Ground over 'I Love Mohammad' posters.

The march, spearheaded by District Magistrate Avinash Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya, involved police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and paramilitary forces. Officials emphasized the exercise aimed to assert that disturbances to peace wouldn't be tolerated.

The protest emerges from a broader controversy that initiated in Kanpur, where 'I Love Mohammad' signs during a Barawafat procession led to objections from right-wing Hindu groups, spreading unrest across several regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)