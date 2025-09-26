Left Menu

Arrest in Jaisalmer: Espionage for Pakistan's ISI

Hanif Khan from Jaisalmer was arrested for espionage, accused of sharing confidential Army information with Pakistan's ISI. A CID Intelligence investigation revealed Khan's regular contact with Pakistani agents, leading to his arrest under the Official Secrets Act. This is the fourth espionage-related arrest this year.

26-09-2025
A man identified as Hanif Khan has been apprehended in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, accused of espionage activities for Pakistan's intelligence service, ISI, a senior police official reported.

The Rajasthan Police's CID (Intelligence) unit arrested Khan, a Basanpeer Jooni resident, for allegedly leaking confidential Army information to the Pakistani agency for financial gain. This arrest marks the fourth such incident in the region this year.

Dr. Vishnukant, IG CID, stated that the Intelligence team had been scrutinizing espionage actions across the state. Their surveillance pinpointed suspicious behavior by the 47-year-old Khan, revealing he maintained contact with Pakistani intelligence via social media to relay details on military installations and maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

