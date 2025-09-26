Left Menu

Madagascar Erupts: Protests Over Power and Water Woes

The government of Madagascar imposed a nighttime curfew following protests over persistent water and power cuts. Demonstrators took to the streets, leading to police intervention with rubber bullets and tear gas. Protests were sparked by social media, influencing unrest in the capital and provinces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antananarivo | Updated: 26-09-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 00:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The island nation of Madagascar has entered a state of heightened tension as the government instituted a nightly curfew in response to escalating protests. Demonstrations surged throughout the capital, sparked by ongoing power and water shortages.

Protesters erected barricades, setting tyres ablaze and leading to isolated incidents of looting in various retail stores and banks. The unrest also saw damage inflicted on several stations of the country's newly constructed cable car system.

A notable feature of the protests is their indication of growing dissatisfaction among the youth, who organized through social media platforms. Authorities responded with strict curfew regulations in an effort to restore order across the affected areas.

