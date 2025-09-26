Screwworm Surveillance: Cross-Border Cooperation

Mexico's National Service of Agro-Alimentary Health, Safety, and Quality (Senasica) has identified a case of an animal infected with the New World screwworm parasite in the state of Nuevo Leon.

This detection was made possible through protocols established in collaboration with the United States, featuring a fly-trapping system regularly checked every three to four days.

Despite these cooperative measures, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins criticized Mexico, claiming they have not adequately implemented measures to control the parasite's spread.