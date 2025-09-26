Left Menu

Trump's Bold Prediction for Ukraine's Territorial Future

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his belief that Ukraine has a chance to regain some of its territories. He criticized Russia's actions, stating his dissatisfaction, during a discussion with reporters in the Oval Office.

Updated: 26-09-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:35 IST
Donald Trump

In a notable statement on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed optimism about Ukraine's prospects of reclaiming territories currently under dispute.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump articulated his dissatisfaction with Russia's recent maneuvers, adding that he has been closely observing their strategies.

Trump's comments come amid heightened tensions in the region, underscoring the ongoing geopolitical complexities involving Ukraine and Russia.

