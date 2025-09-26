Left Menu

War of Words: High Stakes Diplomacy at the U.N.

At the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO and the EU of engaging in a 'real war' against Russia through Ukraine. This rhetoric followed U.S. President Trump's harsher stance on Moscow. Meanwhile, Ukraine and European allies welcomed Trump's criticism of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

In a decisive address at the United Nations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO and the European Union of orchestrating a 'real war' against Russia through their support for Ukraine. Speaking at a G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Lavrov claimed these actions as direct involvement in the conflict.

Tensions have mounted, with NATO and Russian forces engaging in airspace confrontations. Estonia recently accused Russia of multiple airspace violations following NATO's interception of Russian drones over Poland. Lavrov reiterated Moscow's position, emphasizing the West's provocation in the ongoing Ukraine conflict that began with Russia's invasion in February 2022.

As Lavrov's address drew condemnation, including from British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, European leaders urged global pressure on Russia. Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump's recent remarks were met with cautious optimism in Ukraine and Europe, though concerns persist over his future commitment to sanctions against Russia.

