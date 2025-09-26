Left Menu

Trump's Bold Stance: No Annexation of West Bank

President Donald Trump firmly opposes West Bank annexation amid international pressure and tensions following Israel's increased settlement activities. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces a diplomatic challenge as Arab and Western countries push for a viable Palestinian state. Concurrently, U.S.-led peace efforts seek resolution to the prolonged Gaza conflict.

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will not permit Israel to annex the West Bank. This statement counters demands from Israeli hardliners and aims to preserve hopes for a Palestinian state, amidst international tension.

Trump's announcement comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in New York to address the United Nations, putting him in a precarious diplomatic position. Meanwhile, several countries, including France and Britain, formally acknowledged Palestinian statehood to support a two-state solution.

While Trump remains a staunch ally of Israel, he is also navigating ongoing conflicts in Gaza, where Israeli actions face significant international criticism. The U.S. is striving to broker peace, as humanitarian efforts and aid to Gaza continue under challenging circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

