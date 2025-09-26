Left Menu

Trump's Tariffs: A New Wave of Import Duties

President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs on various imported goods, aiming to levy significant duties on items like branded drugs and heavy-duty trucks. While trade deals with nations like Japan, the EU, and the UK prevent tariff hikes on certain products, the fresh tariffs could affect imports from countries such as China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:15 IST
Trump's Tariffs: A New Wave of Import Duties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has escalated his tariff strategy, imposing stringent duties on an array of imports beginning October 1. Significant tariffs will be applied to branded drugs, heavy-duty trucks, and more, with a staggering 100% duty on medications and 25% on trucks.

Although trade agreements with Japan, the European Union, and the United Kingdom include protective measures against tariff hikes for specific goods, some sectors could still feel the heat. Meanwhile, the European Union agreed to a 15% tariff rate on various items, aligning with the U.S. administration's strategy.

The ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions maintain a truce with a locked 30% tariff on Chinese imports. The looming Supreme Court ruling on the legality of Trump's expansive tariffs could impact the enforcement of these new duties, presenting a critical test for his economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

 Turkey
2
South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveiled

South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveile...

 South Korea
3
Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

 Global
4
China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025