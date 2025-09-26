Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress

The Congress on Friday urged the Indian government to urgently address the distress and anguish felt by the people of Ladakh, emphasizing action over mere dialogue to fulfill their legitimate aspirations swiftly.

This plea follows violent protests that erupted on Wednesday over demands for statehood, resulting in four fatalities and 90 injuries.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted unmet expectations since Ladakh's Union Territory status, pointing to threats on land and employment rights, and criticized the local administration's reliance on the Lieutenant Governor and bureaucracy instead of elected bodies.