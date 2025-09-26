Left Menu

Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress

The Congress party calls for urgent government action on Ladakh's distress following violent protests for statehood. With growing disenchantment, land and employment rights are threatened, and administrative oversight is criticized. An enforced curfew follows the protest that resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 09:50 IST
Congress Urges Immediate Action on Ladakh's Distress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday urged the Indian government to urgently address the distress and anguish felt by the people of Ladakh, emphasizing action over mere dialogue to fulfill their legitimate aspirations swiftly.

This plea follows violent protests that erupted on Wednesday over demands for statehood, resulting in four fatalities and 90 injuries.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted unmet expectations since Ladakh's Union Territory status, pointing to threats on land and employment rights, and criticized the local administration's reliance on the Lieutenant Governor and bureaucracy instead of elected bodies.

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

Turkish Airlines Soars with Massive Boeing Order

 Turkey
2
South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveiled

South Korea's Former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Trial: Fresh Charges Unveile...

 South Korea
3
Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

Trump's TikTok Deal: Empowering American Investors

 Global
4
China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

China's AI Boom Propels Stock Markets Amid Mixed Trends

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025