Cracking the Case: NIA Chargesheets Maoist Operatives for BJP Leader's Murder

The National Investigation Agency has taken a decisive step in a high-profile murder case by filing a chargesheet against two key figures, Shivanand Nag and Narayan Prasad Nag. These individuals, affiliated with the banned CPI (Maoist) group, stand accused of orchestrating the murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in 2023.

Filed in Jagdalpur's NIA special court, this chargesheet marks the second supplementary action in the ongoing case. Officials explained that the father-son duo had a volatile past with Dubey, which included political, business, and personal rivals, leading to the violent act during an election campaign at Koushalnar village.

The NIA's probe unveiled the involvement of several members from the East Bastar Division's CPI (Maoist) committee. This tactic was reportedly intended to disrupt the local elections and instill fear among the populace. The investigation, which began in February 2024, resulted in charges against several individuals, reflecting the agency's commitment to justice.

