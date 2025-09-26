In an orchestrated mix of religion and politics, Orthodox priests from Moldova were taken on all-expenses-paid pilgrimages to Russia. Led by Father Mihai Bicu, these trips appeared to be spiritual retreats but concealed a burgeoning political mission: to resist Moldova's shift towards European Union membership, according to reports.

Participants of these pilgrimages received vouchers and were given debit cards promising financial rewards upon their return. The price for this generosity was an implicit expectation — to propagate anti-Western sentiment through newly minted parish social media channels.

This unveiling of a subtle yet powerful influence campaign highlights the escalating geopolitical tug-of-war in Moldova, where the Orthodox Church, closely tied with Moscow, finds itself at the center of election controversy, undermining the country's European ambitions.

