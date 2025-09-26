Left Menu

Moldova's Clergy Pilgrimage Fueling Election Controversy

Orthodox priests from Moldova participated in funded pilgrimage tours to Russia aimed at strengthening ties with the Russian Orthodox Church. In exchange for financial incentives, they were urged to establish social media channels warning against Moldova’s pro-Western shift. This has heightened controversies surrounding the nation’s political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 10:32 IST
In an orchestrated mix of religion and politics, Orthodox priests from Moldova were taken on all-expenses-paid pilgrimages to Russia. Led by Father Mihai Bicu, these trips appeared to be spiritual retreats but concealed a burgeoning political mission: to resist Moldova's shift towards European Union membership, according to reports.

Participants of these pilgrimages received vouchers and were given debit cards promising financial rewards upon their return. The price for this generosity was an implicit expectation — to propagate anti-Western sentiment through newly minted parish social media channels.

This unveiling of a subtle yet powerful influence campaign highlights the escalating geopolitical tug-of-war in Moldova, where the Orthodox Church, closely tied with Moscow, finds itself at the center of election controversy, undermining the country's European ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

