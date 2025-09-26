Storms and Scandals: A Dual Challenge for the Philippines

A devastating tropical storm, Bualoi, has struck the Philippines, causing widespread destruction and prompting the evacuation of over 433,000 residents. This comes on the heels of Typhoon Ragasa, which claimed 25 lives.

Bualoi made landfall in Eastern Samar with winds reaching 110 kph, leading to power outages, flooding, and minor landslides. The storm is expected to move towards Vietnam, after affecting densely populated areas south of Manila.

Compounding the situation is a corruption scandal involving flood control projects. Allegations against lawmakers have fueled public outrage, revealing substandard and overpriced infrastructure that compromised disaster mitigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)