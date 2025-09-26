Left Menu

Storms and Scandals: A Dual Challenge for the Philippines

The Philippines faces dual challenges as tropical storm Bualoi causes devastation amid a corruption scandal involving infrastructure projects. The storm, following Typhoon Ragasa, has resulted in multiple fatalities and mass evacuations. Allegations of corruption in flood control projects have intensified public outrage, highlighting the impact on disaster resilience efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:18 IST
Storms and Scandals: A Dual Challenge for the Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

A devastating tropical storm, Bualoi, has struck the Philippines, causing widespread destruction and prompting the evacuation of over 433,000 residents. This comes on the heels of Typhoon Ragasa, which claimed 25 lives.

Bualoi made landfall in Eastern Samar with winds reaching 110 kph, leading to power outages, flooding, and minor landslides. The storm is expected to move towards Vietnam, after affecting densely populated areas south of Manila.

Compounding the situation is a corruption scandal involving flood control projects. Allegations against lawmakers have fueled public outrage, revealing substandard and overpriced infrastructure that compromised disaster mitigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

 Global
2
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

 Global
3
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
4
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025