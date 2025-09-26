Mahmoud Abbas' UN Peace Pledge: Navigating Tensions Over Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vowed at the United Nations on Thursday to collaborate with several world powers, including the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and France, to advance a peace initiative for Gaza heavily endorsed by the UN General Assembly.

The assembly's recent session saw overwhelming support for a declaration seeking a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite this backing, the U.S. and Israel boycotted the event, opposing the international initiative.

Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed President Trump's 21-point peace plan for the Middle East during a sideline meeting of the UN assembly. Abbas, speaking via video, criticized Hamas for its role in recent hostilities, while Israeli officials accused Abbas of inadequate anti-terror actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)