Mahmoud Abbas' UN Peace Pledge: Navigating Tensions Over Gaza
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas committed to working with international leaders on a peace initiative for Gaza, endorsed by the UN. Abbas emphasized that Hamas will play no role in governance, sparking rejection from the group. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff introduced a 21-point peace plan from President Trump. Israeli Foreign Minister criticized Abbas' stance.
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vowed at the United Nations on Thursday to collaborate with several world powers, including the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and France, to advance a peace initiative for Gaza heavily endorsed by the UN General Assembly.
The assembly's recent session saw overwhelming support for a declaration seeking a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite this backing, the U.S. and Israel boycotted the event, opposing the international initiative.
Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed President Trump's 21-point peace plan for the Middle East during a sideline meeting of the UN assembly. Abbas, speaking via video, criticized Hamas for its role in recent hostilities, while Israeli officials accused Abbas of inadequate anti-terror actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Palestinian President Abbas Vows UN-Backed Peace Efforts Amid Hamas Dispute
Abbas Stresses Palestinian Unity, Rejects Hamas Actions at UNGA
Donald Trump and the Elusive Nobel Peace Prize: Prospects Amidst Global Tensions
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza and must hand over its weapons, reports AP.
Palestinian president, on video at UN, says despite two-year civilian suffering, 'we reject' Hamas attack on October 7, reports AP.