Mahmoud Abbas' UN Peace Pledge: Navigating Tensions Over Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas committed to working with international leaders on a peace initiative for Gaza, endorsed by the UN. Abbas emphasized that Hamas will play no role in governance, sparking rejection from the group. U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff introduced a 21-point peace plan from President Trump. Israeli Foreign Minister criticized Abbas' stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:20 IST
Mahmoud Abbas' UN Peace Pledge: Navigating Tensions Over Gaza
Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas vowed at the United Nations on Thursday to collaborate with several world powers, including the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and France, to advance a peace initiative for Gaza heavily endorsed by the UN General Assembly.

The assembly's recent session saw overwhelming support for a declaration seeking a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Despite this backing, the U.S. and Israel boycotted the event, opposing the international initiative.

Meanwhile, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff revealed President Trump's 21-point peace plan for the Middle East during a sideline meeting of the UN assembly. Abbas, speaking via video, criticized Hamas for its role in recent hostilities, while Israeli officials accused Abbas of inadequate anti-terror actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

