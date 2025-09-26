NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Maoist Operatives in BJP Leader's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on Maoist operatives, filing a supplementary chargesheet against Shivanand Nag and Narayan Prasad Nag for their involvement in the murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in 2023. The chargesheet was filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

An NIA official announced that the supplementary chargesheet had been submitted to the special NIA court in Jagdalpur, underscoring the agency's determination to address the politically motivated killing of Dubey. The murder, characterized as a brutal hacking during an election campaign, sought to disrupt local elections and instill fear in the community.

The NIA's investigation highlighted the participation of the Bayanar and Barsoor Area Committees of the Maoist group, alongside over ground workers, in orchestrating the killing. With this recent development, the agency continues its investigation, having previously filed one main and two supplementary chargesheets since taking over the case in early 2024.

