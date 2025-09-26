Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Maoist Operatives in BJP Leader's Murder Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has submitted a supplementary chargesheet against two Maoist operatives in connection with the assassination of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in 2023, invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The move follows an extensive investigation targeting Maoist involvement in the politically charged murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 12:31 IST
NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Maoist Operatives in BJP Leader's Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its crackdown on Maoist operatives, filing a supplementary chargesheet against Shivanand Nag and Narayan Prasad Nag for their involvement in the murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in 2023. The chargesheet was filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

An NIA official announced that the supplementary chargesheet had been submitted to the special NIA court in Jagdalpur, underscoring the agency's determination to address the politically motivated killing of Dubey. The murder, characterized as a brutal hacking during an election campaign, sought to disrupt local elections and instill fear in the community.

The NIA's investigation highlighted the participation of the Bayanar and Barsoor Area Committees of the Maoist group, alongside over ground workers, in orchestrating the killing. With this recent development, the agency continues its investigation, having previously filed one main and two supplementary chargesheets since taking over the case in early 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

Italy's Landmark Antitrust Fines Shake Oil Industry

 Global
2
European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

European Stocks Rebound Amid Industrial Surge and Tariff Concerns

 Global
3
Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

Tehran Threatens to End U.N. Nuclear Inspections Amid Sanctions Tension

 Global
4
Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

Sunita Maganti: A Continuation of Legacy in Jubilee Hills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025