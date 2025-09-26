Flotilla Set to Defy Gaza Blockade Amid Tensions

An international aid flotilla is defying Israeli warnings as it prepares to breach the naval blockade of Gaza on Friday. The initiative, involving around 50 civilian boats, has drawn global attention and controversy, particularly as tensions escalated with a reported drone attack earlier this week.

The flotilla, named Global Sumud, includes prominent figures such as Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Italy and Spain have deployed naval ships to aid their citizens aboard the flotilla, which is set to navigate from Greek waters into the Mediterranean, aiming to reach Gaza by early next week.

Despite proposed compromises, including transferring aid via Cyprus, the flotilla remains determined to deliver not only humanitarian supplies but also a message of hope and solidarity to Palestine. Israel, which maintains the blockade, insists the mission only aids Hamas, and tensions remain high as the flotilla's departure nears.

