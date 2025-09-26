Tragedy in Leningrad: Bootleg Alcohol Claims Lives

At least seven individuals have tragically died in Russia's Leningrad region after consuming bootleg alcohol, as confirmed by the interior ministry on Friday. The incident has also left three others in need of medical treatment due to poisoning.

A resident from the town of Gostitsy, close to the Estonian border, has been arrested for allegedly distributing the illicit alcohol to locals, according to a statement from the interior ministry spokesperson.

This alarming event echoes a historical precedence when Russia heightened alcohol production regulations following a similar disaster in Siberia in 2016. This danger persists as rising legal alcohol prices and local restrictions push some to homebrewing, with disastrous consequences.