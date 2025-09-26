Empowering Waves: Bihar's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually launched Bihar's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana from Delhi, transferring Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women in the state. Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other officials participated via video conference from Patna.

This initiative, backed by Bihar's NDA government with a budget of Rs 7,500 crore, is aimed at bolstering women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. The scheme's rollout is strategically significant, with state assembly polls looming. At least one woman per family is expected to benefit, potentially receiving up to Rs 2 lakh based on entrepreneurial success.

Highlighting Bihar's robust network of nearly 11 lakh self-help groups, Modi emphasized the scheme's potential to transform lives by opening new business avenues and providing essential training. This scheme complements previous efforts like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which offers free foodgrains to over 8.5 crore needy individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)