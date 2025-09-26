Left Menu

Empowering Waves: Bihar's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Bihar's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transferring Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh women to promote self-employment. The Rs 7,500-crore initiative aims to empower women ahead of upcoming state elections, offering further financial support depending on enterprise success, and integrating with existing self-help groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually launched Bihar's Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana from Delhi, transferring Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women in the state. Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other officials participated via video conference from Patna.

This initiative, backed by Bihar's NDA government with a budget of Rs 7,500 crore, is aimed at bolstering women's empowerment through self-employment and livelihood opportunities. The scheme's rollout is strategically significant, with state assembly polls looming. At least one woman per family is expected to benefit, potentially receiving up to Rs 2 lakh based on entrepreneurial success.

Highlighting Bihar's robust network of nearly 11 lakh self-help groups, Modi emphasized the scheme's potential to transform lives by opening new business avenues and providing essential training. This scheme complements previous efforts like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, which offers free foodgrains to over 8.5 crore needy individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

