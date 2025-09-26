Minister Hlabisa Hands Over Ekuvukeni Water Supply Project Benefiting 75,000

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has officially handed over the completed Ekuvukeni Water Supply Project to the community of Alfred Duma Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal. The handover ceremony, held at the Ekuvukeni Sportsfield on Thursday, was attended by traditional leaders, municipal representatives, and hundreds of residents who will directly benefit from the long-awaited infrastructure.

Water as a Constitutional Right

Minister Hlabisa underscored the constitutional importance of ensuring every South African has access to clean, reliable water.

“Section 27 of the Bill of Rights affirms that every person in South Africa has the right to sufficient water. This right is not negotiable. It is a human right that government must deliver,” he said.

He described the project as a transformative milestone that restores dignity and eases the daily burdens of residents, many of whom previously had to walk long distances to fetch water.

Project Scope and Infrastructure Delivered

Implemented by the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) and funded through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG), the Ekuvukeni Water Supply Project directly benefits 14,500 households, reaching about 75,655 people in Wards 30 to 36.

Key completed works include:

1.5 km of bulk pipeline and 8.4 km of reticulation pipelines .

52 valve chambers and 25 communal standpipes installed.

Multiple yard connections to individual households.

Partial refurbishment of the Oliphantskop Water Treatment Works and the Petronella Booster Pump Station .

Construction of a new 8-million-litre (ML) steel reticulation tank to expand water storage capacity.

The Minister announced that schools and villages in the area will now benefit from newly installed communal standpipes, a move that will significantly improve both health outcomes and daily living conditions.

Socio-Economic Benefits for the Community

Beyond the direct water supply, the project created local employment and business opportunities. A total of 32 local labourers—with a strong emphasis on youth and women—were employed during construction. Additionally, eight subcontractors from the community were appointed through the Project Steering Committee, collectively receiving contracts worth over R6.1 million.

“This project is not just about pipes and pumps. It is about people. It means that a grandmother in Uitval no longer walks kilometres to fetch water. It means that children in Etholeni go to school with clean uniforms and better health,” Hlabisa said, drawing applause from residents.

Remaining Challenges and Future Plans

Despite the progress, the Minister acknowledged ongoing challenges. These include:

Water losses from leaks and illegal connections.

Three production boreholes still under development.

Seasonal raw water shortages that strain supply reliability.

Limited reservoir capacity that reduces resilience during high demand.

A funding shortfall of R18 million needed for full system stabilization.

To address these issues, a Section 63 intervention agreement was signed on 19 August 2025 between CoGTA, the Department of Water and Sanitation, Umngeni-uThukela Water, and the uThukela District Municipality. This agreement grants Umngeni-uThukela Water authority to manage water infrastructure in the district for the next five years, ensuring professional oversight and system maintenance.

Community Ownership and Responsibility

Hlabisa urged residents to become custodians of the new infrastructure.

“This infrastructure was built for you, your children, and generations to come. You must see yourselves as the first line of defence – guarding these facilities against vandalism, theft, and misuse. When you rise together as a united community, you protect what you have and ensure lasting change,” he said.

Intermediary Cities Grant Recognition

The Minister concluded by congratulating the Alfred Duma Local Municipality on being selected for the Intermediary Cities Grant (ICM) Programme. This grant is designed to empower smaller urban municipalities by funding infrastructure, improving governance, and addressing spatial inequality.

Through this initiative, municipalities like Alfred Duma can overcome historic development backlogs and plan sustainable urban growth strategies, thereby complementing local service delivery projects like Ekuvukeni’s water supply system.

Event Attendance and Partnerships

The event was attended by KwaZulu-Natal CoGTA MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, Alfred Duma Mayor Zama Sibisi, uThukela District Mayor Inkosi Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala, and representatives from the Department of Water and Sanitation, Umngeni-uThukela Water, MISA, and local traditional leadership.

Together, they emphasized the importance of partnerships in addressing service delivery challenges and improving the quality of life in historically disadvantaged communities.