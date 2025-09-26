Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Timing of Maharashtra Disaster Management Department Shake-Up

The Maharashtra government has shifted Sonia Sethi from her role amidst severe floods, sparking controversy. Congress questioned the timing of appointing Vinita Ved Singhal as the new head of disaster management, hinting at potential governance issues. The decision is criticized for possibly slowing critical flood response efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:52 IST
The Maharashtra government recently transferred Sonia Sethi, then Additional Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Department. This move comes amidst severe flooding across the state.

Replacing Sethi, Vinita Ved Singhal has taken over the department's responsibilities at a crucial time, as regions grapple with the devastating effects of continuous rain. Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticized the decision, questioning its timing and underlying motives amid ongoing flood mitigation efforts.

Sawant expressed concern over the potential delay in relief operations caused by the administrative transition. He highlighted the vital role of the department in coordinating relief and rehabilitation efforts, suggesting the move may indicate flaws in the state's governance and organizational priorities.

