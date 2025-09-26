Left Menu

Massive Security Deployment for Bihar Assembly Elections

Approximately 350-400 companies from the Central Armed Police Forces and other state police units will be deployed to ensure security for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The Central Reserve Police Force will contribute the most units, alongside other major security agencies, as preparation and coordination efforts intensify.

A significant security operation is set to unfold in Bihar for the upcoming assembly elections, with officials confirming the deployment of around 350-400 companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other state police units.

Among the troops, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will provide the largest contingent. The Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, and other agencies will also participate to bolster security for the elections, which will comprise multiple phases as decided by the Election Commission.

Coordination efforts are underway, with pre-induction training for commanding officers. This follows the deployment of 300 CAPF companies during the 2020 elections, reflecting an increased emphasis on maintaining law and order during the polls.

