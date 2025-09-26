Cyber-Fraud Network Busted: Four Arrested with Cambodian Links

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended four individuals linked to an interstate cyber-fraud ring, with connections to Cambodian operators, for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 8.04 lakh through a counterfeit trading application.

Identified as Manik Agrawal, Abdullah alias Lucifer, Mohammad Amir alias Rocky, and Shanmiya Khan, the suspects were captured following intensive scrutiny that revealed transactions amounting to Rs 3 crore over three days in various states and Union territories.

The gang, posing as a legitimate investment platform called 101 Shoonya Wealth Circle, manipulated the victim into parting with his money by displaying fake IPO allotments and reiterating assured returns. Investigations are ongoing to dissolve the extensive fraud network.

(With inputs from agencies.)