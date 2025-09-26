Left Menu

Cyber-Fraud Network Busted: Four Arrested with Cambodian Links

Four members of a cyber-fraud gang with ties to Cambodia were arrested by Delhi Police for duping a businessman of Rs 8.04 lakh through a fake trading app. The gang conducted fraudulent transactions worth Rs 3 crore across multiple states, luring victims with promises of assured returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:38 IST
Cyber-Fraud Network Busted: Four Arrested with Cambodian Links
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended four individuals linked to an interstate cyber-fraud ring, with connections to Cambodian operators, for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Rs 8.04 lakh through a counterfeit trading application.

Identified as Manik Agrawal, Abdullah alias Lucifer, Mohammad Amir alias Rocky, and Shanmiya Khan, the suspects were captured following intensive scrutiny that revealed transactions amounting to Rs 3 crore over three days in various states and Union territories.

The gang, posing as a legitimate investment platform called 101 Shoonya Wealth Circle, manipulated the victim into parting with his money by displaying fake IPO allotments and reiterating assured returns. Investigations are ongoing to dissolve the extensive fraud network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

