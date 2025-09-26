Left Menu

India Refutes NATO Claims on Modi's Interaction with Putin

India has dismissed claims by NATO's Secretary General that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to clarify his strategy on Ukraine due to US tariffs affecting India for energy deals with Moscow. India insists the remarks are baseless and continues to justify its Russian crude oil imports.

The Government of India has firmly rebutted statements made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, labeling them as "entirely baseless" and "speculative." Rutte suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been in direct communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin, querying his strategy on Ukraine amid the impact of US tariffs on India's energy ties with Moscow.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal criticized the comments, asserting that no such conversations had occurred. He emphasized that India's procurement of Russian crude oil is essential for predictable and affordable energy costs to Indian consumers, decrying any potential double standards.

As international scrutiny mounts, with EU voices expressing concerns over India's energy relations with Russia potentially hindering closer ties, the Indian government remains resolute. It argues that its energy import policy is dictated by national interests and market dynamics, ensuring continued economic security.

