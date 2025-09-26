Left Menu

Extension of AFSPA in Manipur Amidst Persistent Tensions

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been extended for six months in Manipur, except in 13 police station areas. The law applies to several districts in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh too. AFSPA, often seen as draconian, grants armed forces significant powers in disturbed areas, fueling ongoing debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:47 IST
Extension of AFSPA in Manipur Amidst Persistent Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government's decision to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur is stirring debate once again. The measure will be in place for six months in the entire state, barring 13 police station jurisdictions, amidst an ongoing volatile law and order situation in the region.

Additionally, the AFSPA will continue to apply in nine districts of Nagaland and selected areas in Arunachal Pradesh. The Union home ministry notification aims to maintain control in areas deemed 'disturbed' due to persistent unrest.

AFSPA is a contentious law, criticized for granting sweeping powers to armed forces, including the authority to search, arrest, and even open fire if necessary. Its extension underscores the ongoing challenges in regions like Manipur, where ethnic violence has already claimed over 260 lives this year.

TRENDING

1
Rising U.S. Consumer Spending Keeps Economy Afloat Amid Inflation Concerns

Rising U.S. Consumer Spending Keeps Economy Afloat Amid Inflation Concerns

 Global
2
A Global Stage for Martial Excellence: Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2025

A Global Stage for Martial Excellence: Junior Asian Pencak Silat Championshi...

 India
3
Controversy Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Sparks Legal Challenge

Controversy Over 'I Love Muhammad' Posters Sparks Legal Challenge

 India
4
Anthropic's Global Expansion Plan to Meet Surging Demand for Claude AI

Anthropic's Global Expansion Plan to Meet Surging Demand for Claude AI

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025