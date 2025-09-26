Extension of AFSPA in Manipur Amidst Persistent Tensions
The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been extended for six months in Manipur, except in 13 police station areas. The law applies to several districts in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh too. AFSPA, often seen as draconian, grants armed forces significant powers in disturbed areas, fueling ongoing debate.
The Indian government's decision to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur is stirring debate once again. The measure will be in place for six months in the entire state, barring 13 police station jurisdictions, amidst an ongoing volatile law and order situation in the region.
Additionally, the AFSPA will continue to apply in nine districts of Nagaland and selected areas in Arunachal Pradesh. The Union home ministry notification aims to maintain control in areas deemed 'disturbed' due to persistent unrest.
AFSPA is a contentious law, criticized for granting sweeping powers to armed forces, including the authority to search, arrest, and even open fire if necessary. Its extension underscores the ongoing challenges in regions like Manipur, where ethnic violence has already claimed over 260 lives this year.
'Disturbed area' under AFSPA extended for 6 months in Nagaland's 9 districts and also 21 police stations in 5 other districts: MHA order.
'Disturbed area' under AFSPA extended in 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months, also in 3 police stations in one more district: Order.
