Extension of AFSPA in Manipur Amidst Persistent Tensions

The Indian government's decision to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur is stirring debate once again. The measure will be in place for six months in the entire state, barring 13 police station jurisdictions, amidst an ongoing volatile law and order situation in the region.

Additionally, the AFSPA will continue to apply in nine districts of Nagaland and selected areas in Arunachal Pradesh. The Union home ministry notification aims to maintain control in areas deemed 'disturbed' due to persistent unrest.

AFSPA is a contentious law, criticized for granting sweeping powers to armed forces, including the authority to search, arrest, and even open fire if necessary. Its extension underscores the ongoing challenges in regions like Manipur, where ethnic violence has already claimed over 260 lives this year.