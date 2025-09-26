Tragedy Strikes in Idukki Jail: Suspect in POCSO Case Found Dead

In a tragic turn of events, a detainee in a POCSO case was discovered dead in the Peerumade sub jail in Idukki on Friday. The man has been identified as Kumar, 36, from Labbakandam near Kumily, and the police have confirmed his death was by suicide.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Kumar was found hanging from the bathroom ceiling with a plastic rope between 8.30 am and 9 am. Despite immediate transportation to the Peerumade taluk hospital, medical personnel declared him dead upon arrival.

The prison authorities disclosed that Kumar exhibited signs of depression prior to the incident. Officials are probing how he procured the rope and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Meanwhile, the case has been registered with the police, and a comprehensive inquiry is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)