Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Idukki Jail: Suspect in POCSO Case Found Dead

A man named Kumar, arrested under the POCSO Act, was found dead in Peerumade sub jail, Idukki. Police report he died by suicide using a rope. An investigation is underway into how he obtained the rope, as well as the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:31 IST
Tragedy Strikes in Idukki Jail: Suspect in POCSO Case Found Dead
Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a detainee in a POCSO case was discovered dead in the Peerumade sub jail in Idukki on Friday. The man has been identified as Kumar, 36, from Labbakandam near Kumily, and the police have confirmed his death was by suicide.

The preliminary investigation reveals that Kumar was found hanging from the bathroom ceiling with a plastic rope between 8.30 am and 9 am. Despite immediate transportation to the Peerumade taluk hospital, medical personnel declared him dead upon arrival.

The prison authorities disclosed that Kumar exhibited signs of depression prior to the incident. Officials are probing how he procured the rope and are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Meanwhile, the case has been registered with the police, and a comprehensive inquiry is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

Kerala High Court Demands Action on Snakebites in Schools

 India
2
The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

The NFL Touchdown in Dublin: A Boost for Tourism and Sports Enthusiasm

 Global
3
High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

High-Profile Bribery Bust at Wadala Truck Terminal

 India
4
Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

Venkataramani's Anticipated Reappointment as Attorney General

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From defense to danger: How AI is rewriting rules of cybersecurity

GIS transforms global fight against toxic water pollution

AI governance approach turns ethics into actionable questions

Ethical dangers of recursive AI systems and digital human twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025