Netanyahu hails Israel’s ‘stunning comeback’ after 7 October attacks, vows to ‘finish the job’

“Last year, I stood at this podium and I showed this map. It shows the curse of Iran's terror axis,” he said.

“This axis threatens the peace of the entire world. It threatened the stability of our region and the very existence of my country, Israel.”

Recalling the Hamas-led attacks on 7 October 2023, when militants stormed into Israel committing “acts of unspeakable savagery,” Mr. Netanyahu accused Iran and its allies across the region of tightening “a noose of death around our throats.”

But the past year had transformed the balance of power, he added.

Enemy axis ‘crippled’

“We’ve hammered the Houthis, including yesterday. We crushed the bulk of Hamas’s terror machine. We crippled Hezbollah, taking out most of its leaders and much of its weapons arsenal…and most importantly, we devastated Iran’s atomic weapons and ballistic missiles programmes.”

He described Israel’s 12-day war with Iran as a turning point, stating: “[US] President [Donald] Trump and I promised to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. And we delivered on that promise.”

Mr. Netanyahu cautioned that vigilance was essential, and “we must not allow Iran to rebuild its military nuclear capacities,” he said, urging that UN sanctions against the country be reinstated.

Turning again to Gaza, Prime Minister Netanyahu pledged to eradicate Hamas’s remaining forces. “The final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of 7 October again and again. That is why Israel must finish the job.”

Address to hostages

He said his words were being broadcast live into Gaza and spoke to hostages held there: “This is Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking to you live from the United Nations. We have not forgotten you. Not even for a second …We will not rest until we bring all of you home.”

Mr. Netanyahu said the decision by leaders of France, Britain, Australia, Canada and other countries in recent days to recognise a Palestinian State was “a mark of shame” that rewarded “the most savage terrorists on earth.”

He insisted that Israel “will not allow you to shove a terrorist state down our throats”, adding that he does not stand alone: “My opposition to a Palestinian state is not simply my policies, or my Government's policy. It's the policy of the State and people of the State of Israel,” he said.

“The rise of Israel did not mean that the attempts to destroy us would end”, he added.

“It meant that we could fight back against those attempts. And that is exactly what Israel has done since 7 October.”