Punjab's Plea: Unheeded Calls for Flood Relief

In a recent session of the Punjab Assembly, the ruling AAP government introduced a resolution criticizing the BJP-led central government for its insufficient response to the devastating floods that have ravaged Punjab. The resolution denounced the absence of a substantial financial package to aid recovery efforts.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal highlighted the unprecedented scale of the disaster, referencing past floods to emphasize the urgent need for resource allocation. He noted that a mere Rs 1,600 crore was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yet none of this has reached Punjab's treasury.

The resolution calls for a comprehensive package of at least Rs 20,000 crore to address infrastructure rebuilding and support for affected communities, underscoring the failures in current central disbursement practices and demanding immediate action from the Union Government.

