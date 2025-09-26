Left Menu

Punjab's Plea: Unheeded Calls for Flood Relief

The Punjab government moved a resolution condemning the central government's inadequate response to flood relief efforts. Despite catastrophic floods, the centre has not disbursed the Rs 1,600 crore aid promised, exacerbating the challenges faced by Punjab. The state has demanded a substantial financial package of Rs 20,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:08 IST
In a recent session of the Punjab Assembly, the ruling AAP government introduced a resolution criticizing the BJP-led central government for its insufficient response to the devastating floods that have ravaged Punjab. The resolution denounced the absence of a substantial financial package to aid recovery efforts.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal highlighted the unprecedented scale of the disaster, referencing past floods to emphasize the urgent need for resource allocation. He noted that a mere Rs 1,600 crore was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yet none of this has reached Punjab's treasury.

The resolution calls for a comprehensive package of at least Rs 20,000 crore to address infrastructure rebuilding and support for affected communities, underscoring the failures in current central disbursement practices and demanding immediate action from the Union Government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

