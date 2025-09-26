Jammu and Kashmir Launches Web Portal for Soldier Welfare

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has unveiled a new web portal aimed at enhancing the welfare of armed forces personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the portal, which will streamline operations of the Sainik Sahayta Kendra.

According to an official spokesperson, the portal, developed by BISAG-N, serves as a vital tool for logging grievances, tracking actions, and monitoring resolutions for personnel. It aims to provide a structured and transparent process for addressing issues faced by serving members and their families.

The Sainik Sahayta Kendra, now active in civil secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar, acts as a bridge between military service members and the civil administration, ensuring their needs are promptly met. The portal serves as a single-window facility for resolving civil issues for current and deployed personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)