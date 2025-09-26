Jammu and Kashmir Launches Web Portal for Soldier Welfare
The Jammu and Kashmir administration introduced a dedicated web portal, lgssk.jk.gov.in, to aid the functioning of the Sainik Sahayta Kendra. The portal is designed to improve grievance logging, action tracking, and monitoring processes, ensuring transparent and efficient resolution of issues concerning armed forces and CAPFs personnel.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has unveiled a new web portal aimed at enhancing the welfare of armed forces personnel and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the portal, which will streamline operations of the Sainik Sahayta Kendra.
According to an official spokesperson, the portal, developed by BISAG-N, serves as a vital tool for logging grievances, tracking actions, and monitoring resolutions for personnel. It aims to provide a structured and transparent process for addressing issues faced by serving members and their families.
The Sainik Sahayta Kendra, now active in civil secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar, acts as a bridge between military service members and the civil administration, ensuring their needs are promptly met. The portal serves as a single-window facility for resolving civil issues for current and deployed personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Governor Advocates Ancient Wisdom to Modernize Education
Kerala Governor Challenges Cultural Critics Amid Political Tensions
Kerala's Cultural Clash: Governor Arlekar's Bold Remarks
Federal Reserve Independence in Jeopardy: Trump's Battle to Fire Governor Lisa Cook
Former U.S. Economic Officials Unite Against Trump's Attempt to Fire Fed Governor