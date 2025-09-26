Left Menu

Nnamdi Kanu Faces Trial: Nigerian Court Upholds Terrorism Charges

Nigerian court rejected separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu's bid for freedom, ruling sufficient evidence for terrorism and treason charges. Arrested in 2015, Kanu has been in custody since his 2021 extradition. A medical panel will assess his health following his lawyer's plea. The case continues on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:37 IST
Nnamdi Kanu Faces Trial: Nigerian Court Upholds Terrorism Charges
court

A Nigerian court ruled on Friday against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu's attempt to secure freedom, declaring that there was enough evidence for his trial on terrorism and treason charges.

Kanu, a British citizen and head of the prohibited Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), initially arrested in 2015, fled Nigeria in 2017, and was detained again in Kenya in 2021. He faces seven terrorism charges in Nigeria, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Judge James Omotosho rejected Kanu's 'no-case submission' and asserted the validity of the charges. Additionally, a medical panel will evaluate Kanu's health upon court orders. The proceedings are set to continue on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India
2
Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

Court Defends Satirical Freedom Over Defamation Allegations

 India
3
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
4
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025