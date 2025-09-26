Nnamdi Kanu Faces Trial: Nigerian Court Upholds Terrorism Charges
Nigerian court rejected separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu's bid for freedom, ruling sufficient evidence for terrorism and treason charges. Arrested in 2015, Kanu has been in custody since his 2021 extradition. A medical panel will assess his health following his lawyer's plea. The case continues on October 8.
A Nigerian court ruled on Friday against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu's attempt to secure freedom, declaring that there was enough evidence for his trial on terrorism and treason charges.
Kanu, a British citizen and head of the prohibited Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), initially arrested in 2015, fled Nigeria in 2017, and was detained again in Kenya in 2021. He faces seven terrorism charges in Nigeria, to which he has pleaded not guilty.
Judge James Omotosho rejected Kanu's 'no-case submission' and asserted the validity of the charges. Additionally, a medical panel will evaluate Kanu's health upon court orders. The proceedings are set to continue on October 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
