Nnamdi Kanu Faces Trial: Nigerian Court Upholds Terrorism Charges

A Nigerian court ruled on Friday against separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu's attempt to secure freedom, declaring that there was enough evidence for his trial on terrorism and treason charges.

Kanu, a British citizen and head of the prohibited Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), initially arrested in 2015, fled Nigeria in 2017, and was detained again in Kenya in 2021. He faces seven terrorism charges in Nigeria, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Judge James Omotosho rejected Kanu's 'no-case submission' and asserted the validity of the charges. Additionally, a medical panel will evaluate Kanu's health upon court orders. The proceedings are set to continue on October 8.

