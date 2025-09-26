Left Menu

Trump Contemplates Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches Over Safety Concerns

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested relocating some 2026 World Cup matches from cities he considers unsafe, as the U.S. prepares to co-host the event. Trump's remarks are linked to cooperation with his immigration and crime policies. Seattle and San Francisco are potential targets for removal as host cities.

Updated: 26-09-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that could impact the 2026 World Cup, President Donald Trump has proposed the relocation of matches from U.S. cities he deems unsafe. With the United States, Canada, and Mexico set to co-host this largest-ever soccer event, Trump hints at shifting games away from cities that do not align with his administration's immigration and crime policies.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump indicated that current plans could change, referencing specific cities such as San Francisco and Seattle as potential venues to lose hosting rights. The President's suggestions raise questions about his authority in these decisions, and what impact this could have on the tournament.

Seattle's FIFA World Cup 26 spokesman, Hana Tadesse, affirmed their dedication to a secure and successful event, emphasizing collaboration with FIFA and other stakeholders. This comes amid Trump's heightened involvement in sports, manifesting in his attendance at major sporting events, including the Ryder Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

