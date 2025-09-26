Trump Contemplates Relocating 2026 World Cup Matches Over Safety Concerns

In a move that could impact the 2026 World Cup, President Donald Trump has proposed the relocation of matches from U.S. cities he deems unsafe. With the United States, Canada, and Mexico set to co-host this largest-ever soccer event, Trump hints at shifting games away from cities that do not align with his administration's immigration and crime policies.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump indicated that current plans could change, referencing specific cities such as San Francisco and Seattle as potential venues to lose hosting rights. The President's suggestions raise questions about his authority in these decisions, and what impact this could have on the tournament.

Seattle's FIFA World Cup 26 spokesman, Hana Tadesse, affirmed their dedication to a secure and successful event, emphasizing collaboration with FIFA and other stakeholders. This comes amid Trump's heightened involvement in sports, manifesting in his attendance at major sporting events, including the Ryder Cup.

