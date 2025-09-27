Death of Undertrial Triggers Investigation
A 26-year-old prisoner, Sadiq, arrested for murder, died from stomach pain in jail. He sustained bullet injuries during a police encounter linked to a Dalit man's murder. His body is sent for post-mortem. The murder was tied to a theft suspicion incident in Budhana town.
- Country:
- India
An undertrial prisoner, Sadiq, aged 26, died on Friday after complaining of stomach pain while in custody. He had been detained in connection with a murder case, jail officials reported.
Sadiq was rushed to Meerut Medical College following his complaints but was declared dead upon arrival. Jail Superintendent Abhishek Chaudhary confirmed the death. According to police reports, Sadiq was involved in a police encounter related to a Dalit man's murder in Budhana on August 19.
The victim of the murder case, Monu, was beaten to death on August 17, 2025. A post-mortem examination of Sadiq's body is underway to determine the exact cause of death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- prisoner
- undertrial
- death
- murder case
- Meerut
- Sadiq
- Dalit
- police encounter
- post-mortem
- Budhana
ALSO READ
Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter
Reviving Heritage and Commerce: Meerut's Transformation Through RRTS Connectivity
Meerut Men Arrested for Circulating Misleading Videos to Incite Communal Tensions
Sadiq Khan Slams Trump at UNGA as Racist, Sexist, Islamophobic
Arrest of 22 Sparks Controversy Over Gurjar Mahapanchayat in Meerut