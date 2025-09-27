Left Menu

Death of Undertrial Triggers Investigation

A 26-year-old prisoner, Sadiq, arrested for murder, died from stomach pain in jail. He sustained bullet injuries during a police encounter linked to a Dalit man's murder. His body is sent for post-mortem. The murder was tied to a theft suspicion incident in Budhana town.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:23 IST
Sadiq
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner, Sadiq, aged 26, died on Friday after complaining of stomach pain while in custody. He had been detained in connection with a murder case, jail officials reported.

Sadiq was rushed to Meerut Medical College following his complaints but was declared dead upon arrival. Jail Superintendent Abhishek Chaudhary confirmed the death. According to police reports, Sadiq was involved in a police encounter related to a Dalit man's murder in Budhana on August 19.

The victim of the murder case, Monu, was beaten to death on August 17, 2025. A post-mortem examination of Sadiq's body is underway to determine the exact cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

