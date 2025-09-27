Left Menu

Reviving SAARC: A Call for Regional Cooperation

Bangladesh's Interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, urges revitalization of the SAARC, emphasizing regional cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared prosperity. Addressing the UN General Assembly, he highlighted SAARC's foundational progress and potential in delivering welfare to the region, despite political challenges hindering recent summits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-09-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 00:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a compelling address to the UN General Assembly, Bangladesh's Interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, called for the rejuvenation of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation built on mutual respect, transparency, and shared prosperity.

Yunus reflected on SAARC's early accomplishments, noting that its solid foundation for regional unity remains intact despite political deadlocks, according to Bangladesh's state-run BSS news agency.

Highlighting Bangladesh's strides in regional connectivity and trade, Yunus pointed to ongoing initiatives such as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation and others, affirming SAARC's potential to enhance regional welfare, much like ASEAN.

