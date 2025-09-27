Reviving SAARC: A Call for Regional Cooperation
Bangladesh's Interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, urges revitalization of the SAARC, emphasizing regional cooperation rooted in mutual respect and shared prosperity. Addressing the UN General Assembly, he highlighted SAARC's foundational progress and potential in delivering welfare to the region, despite political challenges hindering recent summits.
In a compelling address to the UN General Assembly, Bangladesh's Interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, called for the rejuvenation of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation built on mutual respect, transparency, and shared prosperity.
Yunus reflected on SAARC's early accomplishments, noting that its solid foundation for regional unity remains intact despite political deadlocks, according to Bangladesh's state-run BSS news agency.
Highlighting Bangladesh's strides in regional connectivity and trade, Yunus pointed to ongoing initiatives such as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation and others, affirming SAARC's potential to enhance regional welfare, much like ASEAN.
