Reviving SAARC: A Call for Regional Cooperation

In a compelling address to the UN General Assembly, Bangladesh's Interim Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, called for the rejuvenation of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). He emphasized the importance of regional cooperation built on mutual respect, transparency, and shared prosperity.

Yunus reflected on SAARC's early accomplishments, noting that its solid foundation for regional unity remains intact despite political deadlocks, according to Bangladesh's state-run BSS news agency.

Highlighting Bangladesh's strides in regional connectivity and trade, Yunus pointed to ongoing initiatives such as the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation and others, affirming SAARC's potential to enhance regional welfare, much like ASEAN.