Iran has laid the blame squarely on the United States and three European countries for the potentially severe fallout stemming from United Nations sanctions that might soon be reinstated on Tehran. This development follows failed diplomatic efforts led by Russia and China to postpone the reapplication of such measures.

On Friday, the proposal from Russia and China to delay the revival of international sanctions was defeated in the U.N. Security Council, gaining support from only four countries in the 15-member body. This defeat cleared the path for the reimposition of sanctions, a move that has escalated tensions on the international stage.

Iran's envoy, Araqchi, addressed the U.N. Security Council, accusing the involved nations of ignoring facts and blocking diplomatic channels, thereby increasing the risk of a dangerous confrontation. The claims were described as false and misrepresentative of Iran's peaceful program.